In Rio de Janeiro, vehicle owners will be able to issue the IPVA 2022 payment slip from January 11th. The Debt Regularization Guide (GRD), used to pay the tax, can be removed by the taxpayer on the internet, at Sefaz-RJ IPVA Portal or not site from Banco Bradesco.

The tax can be paid in a single installment, with a 3% discount, or in three installments, without the abatement. The first due date of the table, for cars with license plate number 0, will be on January 21, both for the payment of the first installment and for the full payment of the tax. As for vehicles with plate ending 9, the initial maturity will be on February 3.

To issue the GRD, you must have the Renavan number (National Registry of Motor Vehicles) handy. Payment can be made at any bank branch. The tax can be paid in a single installment, with a 3% discount, or in three installments, without the abatement.

Check out the full IPVA 2021 maturity schedule below: