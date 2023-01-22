Indigenous territory suffers from lack of health care and has cases of severe malnutrition and malaria

The Ministry of Health declared on Friday (20.jan.2023) a public emergency in Yanomami territory. The region suffers from lack of health care and faces cases of severe malnutrition and malaria. The ordinance was published in an extra edition of the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union) on the same day. Here’s the full (69 KB).

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) also created a committee to face the health situation in Yanomami territory in the same edition of the DOU (full – 83 KB). The Chief Executive visited Boa Vista (RR) this Saturday (21.jan). During the trip, he announced emergency measures to face the health crisis in the village. The Chief Executive said that he did not know the situation of the indigenous population in the region.

publicity

Doctors and nurses from the national force of the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde) begin to reinforce the assistance to indigenous people from Monday (23.jan.2023). Lula also stated that he should return to Roraima in March and said that he intends to bring transportation and medical care to the Yanomami Indigenous Lands.

According to the Chief Executive, the group is treated in a “inhuman” in Roraima. “I had access to some photos this week. They effectively shook me because we cannot understand how a country that has the conditions of Brazil leaves indigenous people abandoned as they are here”declared Lula.

Dino says he will open an inquiry to find out the situation of the Yanomami.

On December 21, the non-governmental organization Survival published studies of Public Agency and the Unicef ​​in partnership with Fiocruz (14 MB) on the health crisis in the Yanomani territory. Along with the data, the NGO used photos from the Yanomami Urihi health organization of the malnourished population in villages in the Surucucus region in the publication.

Yanomami Urihi released the photos on your Instagram profile in a publication dated December 12, 2022. In the post, the organization carried out a fundraising campaign for the purchase of medicines.

See photos of the state of malnutrition of the Yanomamis:



Publicity/Urihi Yanomami Association Malnourished man receives medical care in Yanomami Indigenous Lands



Publicity/Urihi Yanomami Association Yanomami children receiving medical care



Publicity/Urihi Yanomami Association Photo of malnourished woman in attendance was shared on social media



Publicity/Urihi Yanomami Association Children in the Yanomami Indigenous Lands



Publicity/Urihi Yanomami Association Yanomami baby receiving medical care through the Unified Health System (SUS)



Publicity/Urihi Yanomami Association Children in Yanomami Indigenous Lands with malnutrition