Saturday, September 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

See the spectacular goal by Colombian Jhon Jader Durán in the Premier League

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 16, 2023
in Sports
0
See the spectacular goal by Colombian Jhon Jader Durán in the Premier League

Close


Close

Jhon jader Durán

Jhon Jader Durán.

Jhon Jader Durán.

He scored in Aston Villa’s agonizing victory over Crystal Palace.

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

See also  Cristiano Ronaldo: DT from Portugal explodes and goes against him, does he fight?

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#spectacular #goal #Colombian #Jhon #Jader #Durán #Premier #League

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Twist in the Madeleine McCann case: key witness could ruin the investigation

Twist in the Madeleine McCann case: key witness could ruin the investigation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result