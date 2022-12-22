Photos of football players lead the list of most liked publications on Instagram in 2022, according to Wikipedia. The photo of Lionel Messi, Argentina’s number 10, lifting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, after the victory against France, was the most liked, with more than 70 million likes.

Another photo of Messi in bed with the World Cup cup is in second place with more than 48 million likes.

The player remains in third place, but this time accompanied by Cristiano Ronaldo playing chess in a Louis Vuitton brand campaign. The publication is from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Instagram and has more than 42 million likes.

+ Elon Musk expects Twitter to break even in cash flow next year

Again, in fourth place, the photo of Messi also with the Cup cup has almost 38 million more likes.

The same photo from the Louis Vuitton campaign is in fifth place. The publication is from Messi’s Instagram, with more than 32 million likes.

In sixth place, the photo of Cristiano Ronaldo after leaving the 2022 World Cup, with more than 31 million likes.

Messi returns to seventh place in the photo celebrating qualifying for the 2022 World Cup final, with 29 million likes.

Actress Zendaya’s photo on her boyfriend Tom Holland’s birthday is in eighth place with nearly 26 million likes.

Tom Holland’s publication that recreates the “three spider-men” meme is in ninth place with almost 25 million likes.

In tenth place, the photo of Kylie Jenner’s daughter with her newborn brother, with almost 23 million likes. Look here.