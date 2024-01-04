Ceremony will remember 1 year of extremist attacks against the headquarters of the Three Powers; around 500 guests are expected

The Congress ceremonial began this Thursday (January 4, 2023) preparations for the ceremony that will commemorate 1 year of the extremist attacks on January 8th. The event should bring together around 500 guests in the Black Room next Monday (8 January 2024). The heads of the Three Powers are present: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Republic), Rodrigo Pacheco (Senate), Arthur Lira (Chamber of Deputies) and Roberto Barroso (STF). At least 6 authorities must speak. The idea is that, despite possible jabs at the opposition, the speeches remain in line with strengthening democracy and unity. The organization invited all 27 governors, capital mayors and ministers and presidents of higher courts.

Watch below the images recorded by the photojournalist of Power360Sergio Lima (2min7s):