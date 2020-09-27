See the PLA of China, how Indian tanks spew fire

It was not easy to get them to Ladakh The T-90 tanks that India has deployed in Ladakh are built in Russia from the original Russia. India is the third largest operator of tanks. Its fleet consists of about four and a half thousand tanks (T-90 and its variants, T-72 and Arjun). In India, these tanks are named ‘Bhishma’. They have a 125mm gun. It was not easy to reach this tank weighing 46 tons in an area like Ladakh. It can also drop anti-tank missiles from its barrel. We have improved it further by putting Israeli, French and Swedish sub-systems in it.

See the rage of ‘Bhishma’

Difficult to escape from the ‘invincible’ T-72 The T-72 is called ‘invincible’ in India. There are around 1700 such tanks in India. It is a very light tank that generates 780 horsepower. It is also attacked to avoid nuclear, biological and chemical attacks. It became part of the Indian Army in the 1970s. ‘Unbeatable’ has a 125 mm gun. It also has a full Explosive Reactive Armor.

The practice of tanks continues in Chumar and Demchok Indian Army tanks are ready. His practice in Chumar and Demchok has also started. Their maneuverability is found in the flat areas there. These pictures have been taken with the permission of the Indian Army.

Fire and Fury Corps ready: Commander Chief of Staff of the Army’s 14th Corps, Fire and Fury, Major General Arvind Kapoor told ANI, “The Fire and Fury Corps is the only force in the Indian Army and the world that has deployed mechanized forces in such a difficult terrain. Maintaining tanks, infantry combat vehicles and heavy guns is a big challenge in the environment. ” He said that the Indian Army is fully prepared, whether it is weapons or jawans.

The Indian Army is fully prepared for the challenge being faced by China on the border. T-90 and T-72 tanks have been delivered to inaccessible areas like East Ladakh, in areas no country in the world has deployed tanks. The deployment of these tanks in the Chumar and Demchok areas adjacent to the Line of Actual Control is bound to increase China’s tension. India has also deployed BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicles with LAC. They can also operate easily in minus 40 degree temperature. That is, if the Chinese army has any anger in the snowy plains of Ladakh, these tanks will start to fire.