Former president and sociologist got married this Wednesday (May 18, 2022), in a ceremony held in São Paulo

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and sociologist Rosângela Silva, aka Janja, were married this Wednesday (May 18, 2022) in São Paulo. The ceremony is held at Contemporâneo 8076, owned by Grupo Bisutti, in the south of the city of São Paulo, and brought together politicians, artists and celebrities.

On his Twitter profile, Lula published a photo of the moment he exchanged alliances with Janja. “Love Wins!”wrote the former president.

A special security scheme was set up in front of the party venue. Images shared on social media show a police car on standby.

The invitations were sent to the guests, about 200, with a QR Code. They were only informed about the location hours before the ceremony. Some confirmed to Power 360 that, in the invitation, there was a request that cell phones not be taken. At the ceremony, the devices were confiscated.

At the event, there are artists such as singer Gilberto Gil and his daughter Bela Gil, former BBB Gil do Vigor, and singers Daniela Mercury and Teresa Cristina. the PT Gleisi Hoffmann, Fernando Haddad and Dilma Rousseffand the socialists Geraldo Alckmin and Marcelo Freixoare some of the invited politicians.