Data released by the Public Security Secretariat of São Paulo (SSP-SP), through its Transparency Portal, make it possible to identify the vehicles that are most stolen by criminals, since data on all vehicle thefts carried out in the State of São Paulo are available. SP during each month of 2022.

To give the reader an idea of ​​the vehicles that bandits are most likely to steal, the This Is Money carried out a survey with available data and identified vehicles in several categories that emerge as highly targeted by criminals.

It is worth remembering that the data refer to robberies (when there is violence or serious threat during the subtraction of the vehicle), that is, the number of vehicles taken by criminals is even greater than those mentioned, if the number of thefts is considered. Check out:

motorcycles

In the case of motorcycles, if you own one Honda CB 160 It’s good to leave your insurance up to date and drive carefully during night hours. According to SSP data, this is the motorcycle most targeted by criminals, adding a total of 5,515 robberies of this vehicle in the State of São Paulo throughout 2022. In December alone, 782 motorcycles of this model were stolen in the State of SP.

Passenger Cars

Among passenger cars, the Hyundai HB20 stands out in the ranking of passenger vehicles most targeted by criminals. Throughout 2022, there were 1,978 vehicles stolen in the State of São Paulo, according to SSP data. Like the Honda CB 160, December had the highest number of thefts, with 273 cases in that month alone.

SUVs

In the case of SUVs, also known as SUVs, the highlight is the ford ecosportwhich leads among the most targeted in this category among criminals, with a total of 599 robberies in the State of São Paulo during the year 2022. The peak was 89 robberies in May.

If you want to consult other vehicles about violence in the State of São Paulo, just access the Transparency portal of the Secretariat of Public Security website.