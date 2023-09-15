Animal of the Belgian shepherd-malinois breed knocked down Danilo Cavalcante in the woods; he had been on the run for 14 days

A police dog was used to capture Brazilian Danilo Cavalcante, who was on the run for 14 days in the USA. Yoda, a 4-year-old male Belgian Malinois, knocked the fugitive down and held him until the police could stop him, preventing a further escape.

Danilo’s capture took place on Wednesday (September 13, 2023), after a plane with a thermal camera identified movement in the forest of Chester County, Pennsylvania. The location was within the 16 km search perimeter drawn up by authorities.

In an interview with journalists, Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police said that “Yoda was a significant force in capturing”. The dog prevented Danilo from using a stolen rifle he had with him.

The fugitive was sleeping when he was located. He tried to escape by crawling through the undergrowth, but was tackled by the dog. Danilo was bitten twice and was injured in the head.

Yoda is a police dog who “bite and hold”, explained Robert Clark, deputy marshal of the Pennsylvania police, to CNN. The animal is trained to hold its target until it is ordered to let go.

The dog bit Cavalcante on the scalp and then bit him again on the “lower limb area” to keep him down, Clark added. The dogs enable officers to approach suspects without using lethal force.

See photos of the capture:

Danilo Calvalcante was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend in 2021. On August 31, he escaped from the Chester County, Pennsylvania district jail.

On Monday (September 11), Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization) included the Brazilian’s name on the organization’s red list. The name bank is used to register a request to authorities around the world to locate or provisionally arrest a person pending extradition from the requesting country.

Pennsylvania is one of 29 US states in which the death penalty is allowed. Before his escape, Danilo had already been sentenced to life in prison. It is not known whether the Brazilian’s sentence will be reviewed.

Since 2006, Brazilian prisoners sentenced in the United States have been able to request extradition to serve their sentence in their country of origin. However, as Danilo was sentenced to life imprisonment – ​​which does not exist in Brazil – the transfer request would hardly be accepted.

Born in Maranhão, Danilo Cavalcante is also the target of Brazilian justice for killing a student in Figueirópolis, in the State of Tocantins, in November 2017, which led him to flee the country.

At the time, the arrest warrant against him was not registered with the BNMP (National Arrest Warrant Bank), which made it possible for him to escape to the USA in January 2018.