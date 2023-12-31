Sammy Rochai Sammy Rocha https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/sammy-rocha/ 12/31/2023 – 9:00

If you are thinking about investing in your own business in 2024, the franchise sector could be a good alternative. This is because, according to the Brazilian Franchising Association (ABF), this year alone, the sector is expected to grow 17% in revenue. And some franchising segments should stand out next year.

Before presenting them, it is worth highlighting that experts in the sector point to 2023 as a year of recovery for franchising. For Américo José, managing partner of Cherto Consultoria, the performance of franchises in general this year was positive.

“It was a year focused on recovery and awareness. Of recovery and maturity, both for franchisors and franchisees. We can also mention an improvement in the relationship between the parties, in the strategic area and for more ethical and realistic factors”, he highlights.

In 2022, revenue for the entire franchise sector was R$211 billion. By projecting a growth of 17% over last year's result, the entity estimates revenue of R$246 billion.

Business trends by segments

For Américo José, although all segments present good business opportunities, some may stand out. He cites, for example, the area of ​​health and beauty, as well as education and specific courses.

“The health and beauty segment is likely to experience good growth in 2024. More and more people are worrying about their health and appearance. It is current consumer behavior. This segment should open many stores. Still in health, the highlight is franchises of popular clinics, aesthetics, and treatment lines”, he advises.

According to Américo, the area of ​​education can also represent a positive trend. He cites examples such as schools offering specific courses, yoga and meditation studios, among others.

In the food sector, the specialist points to the natural, healthy and vegetarian segment. “Healthy foods are a trend that is here to stay. They have already invaded the market and are a reality on the consumer’s table”, he comments.

Microfranchises of technology services are also highlighted as a good business trend. This is because the technology sector is only growing, requiring greater demand for software and other services in the segment.

Trends for the franchise sector

Américo José's partner at Cherto Consultoria, Cherto's CEO, Marcelo Cherto, indicated five trends for those who operate franchising. Sustainability and digital evolution are highlighted by the executive as being of paramount importance for companies. See below the main topics and the expert's vision:

1) Phygital consolidates

“Increasingly, technology will play a key role in franchises in all sectors. With digital evolution, more and more franchisors are embracing technological solutions to simplify and streamline operations, enrich the customer experience, expand sales possibilities and take the management of each franchise and the network as a whole to a new level. In 2024 and in the years that follow, it will not be a surprise to see more and more franchises in which the physical and digital environments will integrate to improve everyone's lives and increase results. Many networks are already developing their own applications and adopting advanced management systems. And others will follow the same path.”

2) Sustainability gains even more relevance

“The commitment to sustainability and social responsibility tends to gain even more strength. ESG will become part of the daily lives of a growing number of networks, leading a significant portion of the market to more sustainable practices, which will help build a better world. Not that profit has ceased to be important, or will become irrelevant. After all, a company that doesn't generate profits won't survive. However, more and more franchise companies are realizing that it is not enough to just seek profit, but also to build relationships of trust and respect with their franchisees and the communities in which their brands are located.”

3) More variety

“Not long ago, when talking about Franchising, most people could only think about foodservice, language courses, cosmetics and perfumes, fashion and little else. Over the last few years, this scenario has been changing and today there are a multitude of types of businesses expanding their market share by granting franchises.”

4) Accelerated adoption of cutting-edge technologies

“The adoption of innovative technologies, such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality and blockchain, has already been occurring in the world of Brazilian Franchising and tends to intensify. This and many other technological tools have the ability to not only improve business efficiency, but also allow the creation of unique experiences for customers and ensure greater security and transparency in operations. And I am sure that in 2024 we will witness a lot of evolution in its use.”

5) Advancing beyond borders

“The international expansion of Brazilian franchises, which began a few years ago and evolved timidly, is gradually accelerating and proving to be a promising trend. Thanks to the wide publicity of the success of very Brazilian businesses in other places, our franchisors seem to be leaving behind the fear of moving beyond borders and are starting to look at international markets, especially our continental neighbors, Portugal and many others, as a new opportunity to be explored, with good chances of success. For this reason, I believe that, in 2024 and in the following years, we will see more Brazilian brands planting their flags in other lands.”