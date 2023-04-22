the last chapters of “The Lord of the heavens 8″ they put Aurelio Casillas (Rafael Amaya) in serious trouble. The DEA was defeated, the traitors were discovered and the family could be strengthened again, but there is still a long way to go to know the fate of the protagonist.

Next, we share everything you need to know about the episode 67 release.

“The Lord of the Skies 8”: when to see chapter 67?

Rafael Amaya returned as Aurelio Casillas to “El señor de los cielos 8” after staying away for several years. Photo: Telemundo.

Chapter 67 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” will hit TV this Friday, April 21. According to a new preview of the episode, Aurelio Casillas will finally be able to tie up loose ends and kill his closest enemies.

What time does “El señor de los cielos” come out, season 8, episode 67 on Telemundo?

If you live in Peru, you can see chapter 67 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” from 9.00 pm Next, we leave you more schedules according to your country.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies 8”?

To see“The Lord of the Skies 8”, You just have to connect to the plot through the Telemundo channel. If you can’t access the signal, you can also use their mobile app.

Rafael Amaya returned to “El señor de los cielos 8” more recharged than ever, but the plot is full of drama and death. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

What channel is Telemundo in Mexico and other countries?

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

How to watch “The Lord of the Skies” via streaming?

In case you want to watch the successful Telemundo series via streaming, you have Peacock at your disposal. However, the platform is only available in the United States.

