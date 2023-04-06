“The Lord of the heavens” brought Rafael Amaya back as Aurelio Casillas for its eighth season. The action and drama were not lacking, but fans did not expect to see the protagonist so vulnerable in the last chapters of the Telemundo telenovela. Everything changed after the capture of his son, Ishmael, and now that plot is about to close.

If you want to know what will happen in the series and your favorite characters, we share everything you need to know about the release of chapter 56.

When does “The Lord of the Skies 8” premiere, chapter 56?

Chapter 56 of “The lord of the skies 8” will be released this Wednesday, April 5. According to a preview of the episode, the tension for the future of the family of Aurelio Casillas will not be lacking.

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” come out on Telemundo according to each country?

If you live in Peru, you can see “El señor de los cielos 8” from 9.00 pm Below, we leave you more schedules according to your country.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 56?

“The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 56, can be seen LIVE through the Telemundo signal. Since it is an original production of his, there is no other channel to watch the soap opera.

What channel is Telemundo in Mexico and other countries?

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies” 8×56 ONLINE?

If you do not have access to the aforementioned channel, you have at your disposal the mobile application (available for iOS and Android) and the Peacock streaming service (available only for the United States). In addition, you can also use YouTube, although the chapters are not complete.

