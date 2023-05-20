“The Lord of the Skies” is closer to its end and fans worry about the fate of the characters. The DEA has a new target: Mecha. However, Aurelio Casillas is not afraid to face anyone and save his loved ones as he always has.

If you want to know if the protagonists will be caught, don’t miss the launch of chapter 87 of the Telemundo production.

“The Lord of the Skies 8”: when to see chapter 87?

Episode 87 of season 8 of “The Lord of the Skies” premieres this Friday, May 19 by Telemundo.

What time does “The Lord of the Skies” season 8, episode 87 come out on Telemundo?

If you are in Peru, you can see LIVE “The Lord of the Skies 8” starting at 9:00 p.m. We share more schedules for you to follow the series depending on the country in which you live.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies 8”?

“The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 87, can be seen LIVE through the signalTelemundo. However, if you do not have access to the aforementioned channel, you can download the mobile application (available foriOSandAndroid) or enjoy the production by the streaming servicePeacock(available only inUSA). It should be noted that you can also use YouTube, although the episodes are not complete.

What channel is Telemundo in Mexico and other countries?

See the list of channels below:

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

