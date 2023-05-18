“El señor de los cielos 8”, chapter 85 LIVE and ONLINE will arrive through the screens of Telemundo. The exciting eighth season is in its final stretch and the story of Aurelio Casillas, who returned this year under the interpretation of the well-remembered Rafael Amaya, will reach its conclusion in just a few days. In the new preview of the next episode of the series, he will accept an invitation that will turn out to be extremely dangerous and would change the entire game. Check the guide here to see its premiere.

Watch here the advance of chapter 85 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”

YOU CAN SEE: “The Lord of the Skies”: why did Rafael Amaya leave the series despite its massive success?

When does “The Lord of the Skies 8” premiere, chapter 85?

Chapter 85 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” will premiere this Wednesday, May 17. The exciting Telemundo series is in its final week and the conclusion of the eighth season has fans in anticipation.

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” come out on Telemundo, according to each country?

The eighth season of “El señor de los cielos” is broadcast in Peru at 9:00 p.m. If you want to know the broadcast schedules in other areas, a list is available for you to consult below.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 10.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 11.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 12.00 pm

“El señor de los cielos” is preparing for the grand finale of season 8 and Telemundo has already confirmed Aurelio’s fate. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

YOU CAN SEE: “El señor de los cielos 8” and its hot scenes that Telemundo censored: why and where to watch them ONLINE?

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 85?

Episode 85 of “El señor de los cielos 8” will be broadcast on Telemundo. In case you encounter difficulties in locating the channel in your country, we have prepared the following guide to help you:

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD

Rafael Amaya returned as Aurelio Casillas to “El señor de los cielos 8”, after staying away for several years. Photo: Telemundo

YOU CAN SEE: “ESDLC” vs. “The pattern of evil” in the multiverse: the crossover that united Pablo Escobar and Aurelio Casillas

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 85, ONLINE?

If you cannot access the Telemundo TV channel, there is an alternative available to watch episode 85 of “El señor de los cielos 8”. You can download the app of this channel on Android and iOS devices and enjoy the episode from there.

Also, you can enjoy this series on Peacock, an online streaming platform available in the United States. On the other hand, some episodes of the series are available on YouTube, although not in their entirety.

#quotThe #lord #skies #8quot #chapter #LIVE #time #channel #Telemundo #series