“El señor de los cielos”, the gigantic Telemundo production, is already in its eighth season on the air and fans cannot believe how much the show has evolved. The only thing that does not change is the action, adrenaline and the constant confrontations of Aurelio Casillas against his enemies.

What the protagonist did not expect is that their last confrontation ends with Mecha’s life in danger. If you want to know the conclusion, do not miss its chapter 82.

YOU CAN SEE: Telemundo LIVE: what time and where to see “The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 81?

Here the preview of “”The Lord of the Skies” 8×82

“The Lord of the Skies 8”: when does episode 82 come out?

Chapter 82 of “ESDLC 8” hits the screens this Friday, May 12, 2023, to the delight of fans who want to know what will happen to their favorite characters. Unfortunately, everything seems to indicate that it will be the end of Mecha.

What time does “ESDLC 8” come out, according to my country?

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

YOU CAN SEE: “El señor de los cielos 8” and its hot scenes that Telemundo censored: why and where to watch them ONLINE?

Aurelio Casillas continues unbeatable. Photo: composition LR / Telemundo

What channel does “El señor de los cielos” show on?

“El señor de los cielos” is one of Telemundo’s most popular series, which is why it can be seen through its signal. Below we share all the channels depending on the country you watch it from.

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Where to SEE “The Lord of the Skies 8” ONLINE and LIVE?

If you do not have access to the signal, you can download the app that is available in the App Store and Play Store. If you are a fan of streaming, you have Peacock at your disposal. However, the platform is only available for the United States. It should be noted that you can see inYoutubesome episodes of the production.

#quotThe #lord #skies #8quot #chapter #LIVE #time #channel #Telemundo #series