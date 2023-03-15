“The Lord of the Skies 8” continues to add drama to the clan boxes. This time, aurelio He will have to prepare himself to go in search of Corina and help her escape, and he must do it without falling into the hands of people from the Government. If you do not want to miss the new episode of the series, in the following lines we leave you the complete guide so that you can watch the Telemundo series LIVE from your country.

Watch here the advance of chapter 40 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”

When does “The Lord of the Skies 8” premiere, chapter 40?

Chapter 40 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” will premiere this Tuesday, March 14. In this episode, you can see how Corina Saldaña is still in prison, while Tracy’s true identity remains unknown to many. In addition, Aurelio Casillas’ clan is in danger and his personal life begins to collapse.

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” come out on Telemundo according to each country?

If you live in Peru, you can see “El señor de los cielos 8” starting at 9:00 pm Below, we leave you more schedules, depending on your country.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

"El señor de los cielos" will reveal Aurelio's new love interest. Photo: composition LR / Telemundo

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 40?

Chapter 40 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” can be seen LIVE on Telemundo. In the following lines we leave you the channels, according to your country.

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Chapter 40 of "The Lord of the Skies" 8 will be one of the most intense. Photo: composition LR / Telemundo

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies” 8×40 ONLINE?

Episode 40 of “El Señor de los Cielos 8” can be seen ONLINE through the Telemundo mobile application (available for iOS and Android). Through streaming, you can use the Peacock platform (available only for the United States). Also, you can use YouTube; however, the chapters are not completely complete.