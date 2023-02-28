In “El señor de los cielos”, the luck of the Casillas family could change in a short time. Find out what time and where to see the series Telemundo.

Start a new week and “The lord of the skies 8” is preparing to premiere its chapter 29. The Telemundo series continues to surprise its followers day after day with the plot. Now, Aurelio Casillas, a character played by the Mexican actor Rafael Amaya, comes to confront a group of men because “they are bothering people” and mentions that he wants to negotiate. Otherwise, they could face dire consequences. “Shall we negotiate or lead?” he is heard saying in the trailer.

So that you do not miss episode 29 of the production, here is a guide so that you know what will happen to your favorite characters.

“The Lord of the Skies 8”: when to see episode 29?

Chapter 29 of “ESDLC 8” will hit the screens this Monday, February 27, 2023. According to a new preview of the chapter, a ‘war’ could break out if the group that Aurelio Casillas visits does not agree to negotiate with him. In the series, the action never ends!

What time does “ESDLC 8” come out on Telemundo, according to my country?

If you reside in Peruyou can watch “Season 8” Chapter 29The Lord of the heavens” from 9.00 pm Below, we share schedules according to your location.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to SEE “The Lord of the Skies 8” LIVE and ONLINE?

“The Lord of the Skies 8” It is broadcast on Telemundo. If you do not have access to the signal, you can download the application available in the App Store and Play Store. If you are a fan of streaming, you have Peacock at your disposal. However, the platform is only available for the US. It is worth mentioning that you can see in Youtube some episodes of the production.

What channel is Telemundo?

Here we offer you the list of channels: