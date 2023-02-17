Chapter 22 of “The Lord of Heaven 8” will complicate the plot for Aurelio and his loved ones.

“The Lord of the heavens” He returned to Telemundo with its eighth season, when fans believed that Aurelio had already lost his life. He will now have to face the DEA again and protect his family from his other enemies in the world of drug trafficking.

A few hours after its premiere, we share everything you need to know so you don’t miss it.

Advance chapter 22 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”

When does “The Lord of the Skies 8” premiere, chapter 22?

Chapter 22 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” will premiere this Thursday, February 16.

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” come out on Telemundo, according to my country?

If you live in Peru, you can see “El señor de los cielos 8” starting at 9:00 pm Below, we leave you more schedules, depending on your country.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 22?

“The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 22, can be seen LIVE through the Telemundo signal. If you do not have access to the aforementioned channel, you have at your disposal the mobile application (available for iOS and Android) and the Peacock streaming service (available only for the United States). In addition, you can also use YouTube, although the chapters are not complete.

