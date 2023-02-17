Chapter 22 of “The Lord of Heaven 8” will complicate the plot for Aurelio and his loved ones.
“The Lord of the heavens” He returned to Telemundo with its eighth season, when fans believed that Aurelio had already lost his life. He will now have to face the DEA again and protect his family from his other enemies in the world of drug trafficking.
A few hours after its premiere, we share everything you need to know so you don’t miss it.
Advance chapter 22 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”
When does “The Lord of the Skies 8” premiere, chapter 22?
Chapter 22 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” will premiere this Thursday, February 16.
What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” come out on Telemundo, according to my country?
If you live in Peru, you can see “El señor de los cielos 8” starting at 9:00 pm Below, we leave you more schedules, depending on your country.
- Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm
- Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm
- Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm
Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 22?
“The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 22, can be seen LIVE through the Telemundo signal. If you do not have access to the aforementioned channel, you have at your disposal the mobile application (available for iOS and Android) and the Peacock streaming service (available only for the United States). In addition, you can also use YouTube, although the chapters are not complete.
Here the official channels of Telemundo
- Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.
- Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.
- Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.
- Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.
- Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.
- Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.
- Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.
- Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).
- Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.
- Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.
- Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.
