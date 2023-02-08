“The Lord of the Skies” 8 continues through Telemundo LIVE. How, when and at what time to see chapter 16 of the series?

“The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 16 LIVE and ONLINE, will arrive this week after leaving the air of Telemundo on Monday, February 6. The successful Mexican series, starring Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas, will continue with the DEA hot on the heels of the drug kingpin. In this new episode, the revenge for the death of ‘Luzma’ and her mother will continue with an important step. Where and at what time to see the premiere? Review the complete guide.

Check the details to see episode 16 of “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

When does chapter 16 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” come out?

Chapter 16 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” premieres this Wednesday, February 8. The Telemundo series will continue its normal broadcast after a brief pause on Monday the 6th, the day the television channel gave space to another production.

Trailer for chapter 16 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”

“The Lord of the Skies 8”: schedules by country

Can SEE “The Lord of the Skies 8” LIVE from 9.00 pm if you are in Peru. However, if you live in other areas, you can follow the novel at the following times:

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to SEE “The Lord of Heaven” 8, chapter 16 ONLINE?

Can SEE chapter 16 of “The Lord of Heaven” 8 ONLINE through the Telemundo television channel. You can also download the mobile app (available for iOS and Android) or access the Peacock streaming service (available only for the United States).

“Lord of the Skies” season 8 is available via streaming via Peacock. Photo: Peacock Capture

It should be noted that Telemundo’s official YouTube channel also uploads the summarized chapters and you can watch them for free.

What channel is Telemundo?