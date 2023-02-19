Will Joel find his little brother Tommy? Protagonists of “The last of us” They return to the joy of the fans. Here we leave you a guide so that you do not miss any detail.

Joel and Ellie’s story continues in “The last of us”, one of the most anticipated series of 2023. For this reason, fans look forward to each chapter. Now titled “Kin”, the trailer for the sixth episode shows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) on their journey to Wyoming in search of Tommy. Also, during the journey, Ellie will confess how she tried to save Sam.

It should be noted that on Sunday, March 12, the broadcast of the first season of the series ends, which is an adaptation of the video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, with chapter 9. The popular series narrates the adventures of joel and Ellie on a post-apocalyptic journey through North America.

Therefore, we share everything you need to know about its launch via streaming. You can not lose this.

Advance of chapter 6 of “The last of us”

When does chapter 6 of “The last of us” come out?

Chapter 6 of the first season of “The last of us”, titled “kin”, will reach the streaming this Sunday, February 19, 2023.

“The last of us”: what time can you see episode 6?

Look at the opening time according to the country you are in:

Peru: 9.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 pm the following day.

Joel and Ellie in “The last of us.” Photo: composition La República/HBO

Where to SEE “The last of us” ONLINE?

“The last of us” is a series of HBO. Therefore, it can be seen legally on the streaming platform HBO Max. To access a new episode, you must have a paid subscription whose prices vary by monthly and annual plans.