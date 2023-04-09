From time to time, magic floods the stadiums. Sometimes, in the middle of soccer matches, a halo of light breaks through and transforms a goal into history.

This is what happened this weekend in Argentina, with the Olympic goal scored by the left-handed Matías García. This, because he made a note that has quickly become a trend on social networks. And it is not for less, because Internet users have assured that it is “the best olympic goal of the last years“.

The best Olympic goal?

Olympic goal by Matías García.

It was the fourth minute of discount in the first half between Unión and Belgrano at the Tatengue stadium.

The visitor had taken the lead with a goal from Bruno Zapelli (his debut in the Professional League) and had a corner in their favour.

Matías ‘Caco’ García, with a prodigious punch, took charge of the stopped ball. He watched the position of Uruguayan goalkeeper Santiago Mele, he calibrated his left leg and took out a missile that slipped into the far post of the local goal.

It was 2-0 for Belgrano. It was also a great goal.

Matías ‘Caco’ García joined a particular statistic, that of the players who scored an “Olympic” goal. And he did it with “the best in recent years”according to comments on social networks.

García trained at Gimnasia La Plata and signed a contract with El Pirata until December 2024, after having played for Juárez in Mexico.

The last Argentine soccer player who had scored a goal of these characteristics was Ignacio Malcorra (June 22, 2022) in the 1-1 draw between Lanús and Defensa y Justicia.

*With information from La Nación, from Argentina.

From the Newspaper Group of America