‘La casa de los famosos’, a show on Televisa (Channel 5), is one of the most popular and controversial small screen programs in Mexico. Wendy Guevara, Nicola Porcella, Emilio Osorio and its other participants made viewers not want to miss a single episode and closely follow all their adventures inside this famous house. If you want to know what time and how to watch the nomination night for free online, follow the minute by minute by La República Espectáculos.

When are the ‘House of Celebrities’ nominations?

Wednesdays are the days of the much feared nomination gala. On this night, the participants will provide scores to their peers and thus choose who could be eliminated from the program.

What time to see ‘The House of Famous’?

‘The house of celebrities’It can be seen totally LIVE from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm (Mexico time) on Channel 5 (Televisa). Added to this, the platformViX+It broadcasts the reality show 24 hours a day. And not only that, but on Sundays the reality show airs at 8:30 pm (Mexico time) on Las Estrellas. See the list of schedules in other countries:

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Peru: 9:30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Mexico: 8:30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Venezuela: 10:30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Chile: 10:30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Argentina: 11:30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Colombia: 9:30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Ecuador: 9:30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Celebrities’ in the United States: 10:30 pm

Where to see ‘The House of Celebrities’?

You can see the reality show ‘The House of Famous’ on the streaming platformViXby way ofON-LINE from anywhere. They broadcast live and uncensored 24 hours a day.

You can also enjoy the program through channel 5by way ofFREE. here you will see thenomination galaswhich are held on Wednesdays. On the other hand, theelimination nightsthat take place on Sundays will be displayed onThe stars.

How to watch Televisa LIVE?

If you want to enjoy ‘La casa de los famosos’ through Televisiva, there are three ways to do it:

Televisa on the official site : You can follow the programming of Channel 5 by entering its same official website.

: You can follow the programming of Channel 5 by entering its same official website. TV LIVE by Youtube: Channel 5 has its own exclusive signal on this platform and the latest programs to air are published there.

by Channel 5 has its own exclusive signal on this platform and the latest programs to air are published there. TV LIVEbystreaming: Channel 5 has also opened its own application called Televisa En Vivo, which is available on the App Store and Play Store.

How to vote in ‘The house of celebrities’?

Remember that you can only vote for your favorite participant if you are within Mexico, with ViX+ you can vote up to 10 times. To do this, you must perform the following STEPS:

Enter the official page of ‘The house of the famous Mexico’ (https://lacasadelosfamososmexico.tv) or use the QR code who will appear during the galas.

(https://lacasadelosfamososmexico.tv) or use the who will appear during the galas. Click on the “Voting” section on the official page.

Select the participant you want to vote for.

Click on “Send Vote” according to the photo of the celebrity selected to nominate or save from each weekly delivery.

