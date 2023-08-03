‘The house of the famous is one of the most tuned programs not only in Mexicobut also internationally. Nicola Porcella, Wendy Guevara, Sergio Mayer, Poncho de Nigris and the other participants have generated that viewers do not want to miss any of the details of their coexistence. After several weeks of competition, this Wednesday August 2 the new nominees will be known, who discuss their stay within the show. Next, at what time and how to watch the live broadcast of the Mexican reality show.

What time to see ‘The House of Famous’?

The reality show ‘La casa de los famosos’ is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 10:00 p.m. (Mexico time). On the other hand, allWednesday participants who could leave the program are nominated.

Each Sundayis carried outelimination nightand the name of the character who will leave the program is known —from 8.30 p.m. m (time in Mexico). If you are in another country, here is a list of schedules:

SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Peru : 9.30 p.m.

: 9.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Venezuela : 10.30 p.m.

: 10.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Chili : 10.30 p.m.

: 10.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Argentina : 11.30 p.m.

: 11.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Colombia : 9.30 p.m.

: 9.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Ecuador : 9.30 p.m.

: 9.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in USA: 10.30 p.m.

What channel broadcasts ‘The house of celebrities’?

through thechannel 5you will be able to observeFREEthenomination galaswhich are held on Wednesdays and weekly (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday).

In that sense, theelimination nightsthat take place every Sunday can also be viewed in a FREE by channel signalThe stars.

Remember that with the streaming platformViXyou can go onON-LINEfrom anywhere, the live and uncensored transmission of the 24 hours of the Mexican reality show‘The house of celebrities’.

How to watch Channel 5 LIVE?

Televisa on the official site : you can follow the programming of the channel 5 entering its same official website.

: you can follow the programming of the entering its same official website. TV LIVE by Youtube: he channel 5 It has its own exclusive signal on this platform and the latest programs to air are published there.

by he It has its own exclusive signal on this platform and the latest programs to air are published there. TV LIVEbystreaming: he channel 5 He has also opened his own app called Televisa En Vivo, which is available on the App Store and Play Store.

How to vote in ‘The house of famous Mexico’?

This Wednesday August 2 the new nominees of ‘The house of the famous Mexico’. Here’s how you can save your favorite from Elimination Night on Sunday, August 6:

Enter the official website of ‘The house of the famous Mexico’ or use the QR code who will appear during the galas.

who will appear during the galas. Click on the Voting section of the official page of the program.

Select the participant you want to save.

Click ‘send’ for your vote to be valid.

‘The house of famous Mexico’: who is the first finalist?

The model Nicola Porcella became the first finalist of the Mexican reality show “La casa de los famosos” after finding the golden ticket in box number 1.

Said dynamic in which the Peruvian participated consisted of the fact that the participants had to search, among the 30 gift boxesthe pass to the final stage of the contest.nicolahe obtained the ticket that took him to the last stretch of the competition.

