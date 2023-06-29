“the house of celebrities” is positioned as one of the best-known programs in different parts of the world. The Mexican version of the reality show has captured the public’s attention due to the controversial figures they called for this season, among them the presence of Nicola Porcella and Wendy Guevara. Find out HERE who are the participants who are in nomination this week.

What time to see “The House of Famous Mexico”?

the mexican program It is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. Wednesdays of each week are the days on which nominations are held, while elimination night is held on Sundays. The name of the next to leave the house is known since 8:30 pm

Wendy Guevara and Nicola Porcella showed their chemistry in “The House of Famous”. Photo: composition LR/Jazmín Ceras/Instagram

Where can I see “The House of the Famous Mexico”?

“The House of the Famous Mexico” comes to the screens thanks to Las Estrellas, a streaming service from VIX. However, you can also enjoy the show from the official reality page, where you can view clips with the best moments of each episode.

“The house of celebrities”: how to watch Televisa LIVE?

Televisa LIVE by streaming: The Televisa channel has opened its own official application, called Televisa En Vivo, which is available on the App Store and Play Store.

Televisa LIVE On YouTube: Televisa also has its own exclusive channel, where the latest programs to air are published.

Televisa on the official site: As a last option, if you do not want to download the app or watch Televisa on YouTube, you can follow Televisa’s programming by going to its official page.

“The house of celebrities” already had some eliminated. Photo: Instagram

How to see “The House of Celebrities” on ViX?

If you do not want to miss any detail of “The House of Famous Mexico”, you must have a subscription at VixPlus. To enter, you have to create an account with email and password. After logging in, you have two options to follow the program.

Head over to the channels section in your Vix app, then scroll down. You will find the channels of “The house of famous Mexico”.

Go to the celebrity home tab at the top of the app. Then you scroll down to live channels, select the channel you want to watch, and you’re done.

How to vote in “The house of celebrities”?

The members that remain in “The House of Famous Mexico” must do everything to win the affection of the public and do not become the next eliminated. In case you already have your favorite participant, follow the steps below to save it in the next voting.

Enter the link of the voting section on the website of “The House of Famous”.

Click on the photo of the participant you want to save and then click on vote.