Friday, June 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

See the goals with which Santa Fe is beating Universitario in El Campín

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 9, 2023
in Sports
0
See the goals with which Santa Fe is beating Universitario in El Campín


close

Hugo Rodallega

Hugo Rodallega celebrates his goal against Universitario in El Campín.

Photo:

Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

Hugo Rodallega celebrates his goal against Universitario in El Campín.

Hugo Rodallega put Gerardo Bedoya’s team ahead in the Copa Sudamericana.

Santa Fe does the homework and beats Universitario de Deportes at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá, on the fifth day of the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana 2023.

The victory leaves Santa Fe depending on itself in the last day to obtain the first place in group G: it will face the leader, Goiás, also in Bogotá.

The only goal of the match, so far, was achieved by the experienced Hugo Rodallega, in the 27th minute, after Wilfrido de la Rosa played as a pivot to return the ball to him.

Neyder Moreno scored the second in minute 78, when he beat the defense after a pitch from Fabián Viáfara.

News in development.
SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#goals #Santa #beating #Universitario #Campín

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Mexico criticizes the transfer of migrants to political acts in the US

Mexico criticizes the transfer of migrants to political acts in the US

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result