See the goals with which Santa Fe is beating Universitario in El Campín

Hugo Rodallega celebrates his goal against Universitario in El Campín.
Nestor Gomez – WEATHER
Hugo Rodallega put Gerardo Bedoya’s team ahead in the Copa Sudamericana.
Santa Fe does the homework and beats Universitario de Deportes at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá, on the fifth day of the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana 2023.
The victory leaves Santa Fe depending on itself in the last day to obtain the first place in group G: it will face the leader, Goiás, also in Bogotá.
The only goal of the match, so far, was achieved by the experienced Hugo Rodallega, in the 27th minute, after Wilfrido de la Rosa played as a pivot to return the ball to him.
Neyder Moreno scored the second in minute 78, when he beat the defense after a pitch from Fabián Viáfara.
News in development.
SPORTS
