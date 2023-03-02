Thursday, March 2, 2023
See the goals with which Medellín got into the third phase of Libertadores

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 2, 2023
in Sports
0
See the goals with which Medellín got into the third phase of Libertadores


close

Medellin vs. The National

Medellin vs. The National

Photo:

Luis Eduardo Noriega. efe

Medellin vs. The National

After suffering for 67 minutes, El Poderoso beat El Nacional, from Ecuador.

Independent Medellin defeated 2-1 at The National, from Ecuador, to qualify for the third phase of the Copa Libertadores 2023.

The team led by David González did not make a good presentation and it was difficult for them to score, until in the 67th minute, full-back Jordi Monroy received a clearance from Luciano Pons to put DIM ahead.

Subsequently, Diber Cambindo, at 73, converted the second goal for Medellín, after a pass from Andrés Ricaurte.

Nacional lost their heads after the second goal and in the 76th minute, Brazilian referee Raphael Claus sent off defender Andrés Micolta.

Medellín suffered again in the final minutes, after Jerry Parrales discounted for El Nacional at 90+1.

Medellín awaits a rival in the third phase, which will come out of the key between Magallanes, from Chile, and Always Ready, from Bolivia. The series is won by the first 3-0 and this Thursday they will play in La Paz.

News in development.

SPORTS

