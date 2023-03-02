See the goals with which Medellín got into the third phase of Libertadores

Independent Medellin defeated 2-1 at The National, from Ecuador, to qualify for the third phase of the Copa Libertadores 2023.

The team led by David González did not make a good presentation and it was difficult for them to score, until in the 67th minute, full-back Jordi Monroy received a clearance from Luciano Pons to put DIM ahead.

Subsequently, Diber Cambindo, at 73, converted the second goal for Medellín, after a pass from Andrés Ricaurte.

THE DIFFERENCE IS STRETCHED!

The second of the DIM fell on El Nacional, with a header from Diber Cambindo and everything is going uphill for the Puros Criollos. The global, 4-2 for the Colombians. ▶️ Don’t miss the 🏆 CONMEBOL #Liberators in #StarPlusLA. pic.twitter.com/V3SPnyiMC7 — ESPN Ecuador (@ESPNEcuador) March 2, 2023

Nacional lost their heads after the second goal and in the 76th minute, Brazilian referee Raphael Claus sent off defender Andrés Micolta.

ONE LESS FOR THE NATIONAL!

In desperation, Andrés Micolta hit a rival and saw the direct red. The DIM is close to qualifying for Phase 3 of the Libertadores. ▶️ Don’t miss the 🏆 CONMEBOL #Liberators in #StarPlusLA. pic.twitter.com/ORbooRf7k2 — ESPN Ecuador (@ESPNEcuador) March 2, 2023

Medellín suffered again in the final minutes, after Jerry Parrales discounted for El Nacional at 90+1.

Medellín awaits a rival in the third phase, which will come out of the key between Magallanes, from Chile, and Always Ready, from Bolivia. The series is won by the first 3-0 and this Thursday they will play in La Paz.

News in development.

SPORTS