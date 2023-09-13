See the goals with which Ecuador beat Uruguay in the qualifying round

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Ecuador vs. Uruguay
Rodrigo Buendía. AFP
Ecuador vs. Uruguay
The match was held in Quito, on the second day of the qualifiers.
OF
Ecuador beat Uruguay 2-1, on the second date of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The game was played at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito.
Uruguay took the lead in the 38th minute, with a goal from Agustín Canobbio.
Ecuador did not take long to get the tie: at 45+4, Félix Torres equalized with a header from a corner kick.
Ecuador’s winning goal was, once again, from Félix Torres.
It is worth remembering that Ecuador is deducted three points from the table, the CAS sanction for the irregularity in the registration of Byron Castillo in the qualifying round for Qatar 2022.
News in development.
SPORTS
