Wednesday, September 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

See the goals with which Ecuador beat Uruguay in the qualifying round

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 13, 2023
in Sports
0
See the goals with which Ecuador beat Uruguay in the qualifying round

Close


Close

Ecuador vs. Uruguay

Ecuador vs. Uruguay

Photo:

Rodrigo Buendía. AFP

Ecuador vs. Uruguay

The match was held in Quito, on the second day of the qualifiers.

Ecuador beat Uruguay 2-1, on the second date of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The game was played at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito.

Uruguay took the lead in the 38th minute, with a goal from Agustín Canobbio.

Ecuador did not take long to get the tie: at 45+4, Félix Torres equalized with a header from a corner kick.

Ecuador’s winning goal was, once again, from Félix Torres.

It is worth remembering that Ecuador is deducted three points from the table, the CAS sanction for the irregularity in the registration of Byron Castillo in the qualifying round for Qatar 2022.

News in development.

SPORTS

More Sports news

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#goals #Ecuador #beat #Uruguay #qualifying

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Colombia confirms lineup to face Chile in the qualifying round

Colombia confirms lineup to face Chile in the qualifying round

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result