See the goals that left Millionaires out of the Copa Libertadores

Millonarios lost 3-1 with Atlético Mineiro in Belo Horizonte, in the second leg of the third phase of the Copa Libertadores 2023. That result eliminated him and sent him to play the Copa Sudamericana.

After holding out during the first half, Millonarios conceded a very quick goal starting the second, after 4 minutes, after a cross from Hulk and a great header from Paulinho.

Another Paulinho header, in the 81st minute, after a cross from Patrick, sealed the game and the series in favor of Atlético Mineiro.

A great Chilean goal from Hulk, in the 88th minute, turned Mineiro’s victory into a win.

In stoppage time, Fernando Uribe discounted after a recovery and a good pass from Mackalister Silva.

