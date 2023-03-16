Thursday, March 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

See the goals that left Millionaires out of the Copa Libertadores

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 16, 2023
in Sports
0
See the goals that left Millionaires out of the Copa Libertadores


close

Atlético Mineiro vs. millionaires

Atlético Mineiro vs. millionaires

Atletico Mineiro vs. millionaires

Atlético Mineiro goes to the group stage and the Blues must go to the Copa Sudamericana.

See also  Exercise Journalist Anna Takala found out if you can exercise without the desire to develop - There are three different types of goals, and only one of them can be explained with ambition.

Millonarios lost 3-1 with Atlético Mineiro in Belo Horizonte, in the second leg of the third phase of the Copa Libertadores 2023. That result eliminated him and sent him to play the Copa Sudamericana.

After holding out during the first half, Millonarios conceded a very quick goal starting the second, after 4 minutes, after a cross from Hulk and a great header from Paulinho.

Another Paulinho header, in the 81st minute, after a cross from Patrick, sealed the game and the series in favor of Atlético Mineiro.

A great Chilean goal from Hulk, in the 88th minute, turned Mineiro’s victory into a win.

In stoppage time, Fernando Uribe discounted after a recovery and a good pass from Mackalister Silva.

.
SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#goals #left #Millionaires #Copa #Libertadores

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Lewandowski gathers STF ministers and authorities to launch book

Lewandowski gathers STF ministers and authorities to launch book

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result