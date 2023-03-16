See the goals that left Millionaires out of the Copa Libertadores

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Atlético Mineiro vs. millionaires
Atletico Mineiro vs. millionaires
Atlético Mineiro goes to the group stage and the Blues must go to the Copa Sudamericana.
Millonarios lost 3-1 with Atlético Mineiro in Belo Horizonte, in the second leg of the third phase of the Copa Libertadores 2023. That result eliminated him and sent him to play the Copa Sudamericana.
After holding out during the first half, Millonarios conceded a very quick goal starting the second, after 4 minutes, after a cross from Hulk and a great header from Paulinho.
Another Paulinho header, in the 81st minute, after a cross from Patrick, sealed the game and the series in favor of Atlético Mineiro.
A great Chilean goal from Hulk, in the 88th minute, turned Mineiro’s victory into a win.
In stoppage time, Fernando Uribe discounted after a recovery and a good pass from Mackalister Silva.
.
keep going down
