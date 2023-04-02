The leader FC Barcelona was not surprised on his visit to bottom club Elche, whom he beat 4-0 with a double from Robert Lewandowskithis Saturday in the 27th day of the Spanish League, with which he took another step towards the title.

With 71 points, Barça is provisionally 15 more than the second, Real Madrid, that receives Valladolid (15th) on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Lewandowski paved the way for Barca to win with a shot in the area in minute 20 after receiving a ball from Uruguayan Ronald Araújo.

Lewandowski himself (42) and the Frenchman Jules Koundé (44) had very clear chances to extend the score just before the break, but the verdict came in the second half, when Ansu Fati (56) finished off a counterattack with a cross shot from outside the area with which he beat Edgar Badía.

The ’10’ of Barça claimed vindication in this way, in a week in which statements by his father caused a stir in which he complained about the lack of minutes for his son, who this time started at the Martínez Valero stadium.

In minute 66, Gavi stole a ball after an error by the locals and gave it to Lewandowski, who sealed his double of the night inside the area.

With everything decided, Ferran Torres, from the front of the area, put the fourth at 70.

The balance of victory, by Xavi Hernández

“It has been a great night, we played a very good game, from start to finish”, celebrated the coach of the Catalans, Xavi Hernández. “We have taken one more step, now we are closer. We slept at fifteen points and I am happy because we have shown that we are a block,” he said.

It is Barcelona’s fourth straight win in the League. The previous one had been against Real Madrid in a ‘Clásico’ at the Camp Nou, where they will receive the white team again on Wednesday, this time in the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg (Barça’s 1-0 victory in the one way in Madrid).

Lewandowski, now with 17 goals, also extends his lead at the top of the championship scorer’s table. He now has a four lead over the second, the Turkish Enes Ünal (Getafe).

Elche, on the other hand, continues to sink towards the second division. With just 13 points, they are fourteen from the safety zone and avoiding relegation seems increasingly impossible.

with AFP

