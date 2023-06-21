See the goals of Díaz and Cuadrado for the historic triumph of Colombia against Germany

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Luis Díaz celebrates his goal against Germany
Alejandro Matias. Kronos Agency
Luis Díaz celebrates his goal against Germany
Néstor Lorenzo’s team wins 0-2 in Gelsenkirchen.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Luis Díaz scored again with the Colombian National Team this Wednesday, in the game that Néstor Lorenzo’s team beat Germany 0-2 in Gelsenkirchen.
The first goal came in the 54th minute, when the Liverpool attacker headed in a cross from Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.
It is the ninth goal of the guajiro with the National Team. He had not scored since March 24, 2022, against Bolivia, in the tie.
Then, in the 81st minute, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado made it 0-2, from a penalty, after a handball from Joshua Kimmich in the German area.
It was Cuadrado’s 11th goal with the National Team, in 114 games.
News in development.
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#goals #Díaz #Cuadrado #historic #triumph #Colombia #Germany
Leave a Reply