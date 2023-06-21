Wednesday, June 21, 2023
See the goals of Díaz and Cuadrado for the historic triumph of Colombia against Germany

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 21, 2023
in Sports
See the goals of Díaz and Cuadrado for the historic triumph of Colombia against Germany


Luis Diaz

Luis Díaz celebrates his goal against Germany

Photo:

Alejandro Matias. Kronos Agency

Luis Díaz celebrates his goal against Germany

Néstor Lorenzo’s team wins 0-2 in Gelsenkirchen.

Luis Díaz scored again with the Colombian National Team this Wednesday, in the game that Néstor Lorenzo’s team beat Germany 0-2 in Gelsenkirchen.

The first goal came in the 54th minute, when the Liverpool attacker headed in a cross from Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

It is the ninth goal of the guajiro with the National Team. He had not scored since March 24, 2022, against Bolivia, in the tie.

Then, in the 81st minute, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado made it 0-2, from a penalty, after a handball from Joshua Kimmich in the German area.

It was Cuadrado’s 11th goal with the National Team, in 114 games.

News in development.

SPORTS

