Here’s how to watch The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It hits theaters in Latin America on June 4. For horror lovers, the movie is based on real eventsParanormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren say that they met citizen Arne Johnson, who was accused of murdering a man, and despite his confession of committing the crime, he alleged in his hearing that he had been possessed by a demonic entity.

In 1981, Johnson was convicted of murder in the first degree after murdering Alan Bono. However, it is strange that the accused claimed as an argument of innocence that he suffered possession of the devil.

The case did not go unnoticed by Paranormal Investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren, as they maintain that it was the first in a United States court where an investigator alleges this type of defense. Ultimately, the man was sentenced to 20 years, but only served five.

For the followers of the horror sagas, we tell you all the details of this next premiere, where to see the film and how to follow the stories of the paranormal investigators.

When is The Conjuring 3 released in my country?

Spell 3: The Devil Made Me Do It will have its official preview this Wednesday, June 2 in Mexico. It is only available in theaters, there is still no news about its streaming output. In Latin America it will be starting this Friday, June 4, said launch will be simultaneous in theaters and on HBO Max. And in Peru? No specific date was set.

Where to watch The Conjuring 3 online?

There is no news about his departure in streaming. However, there are two packages that HBO MAX offers you to see the third installment of The Conjuring. The standard plan It will allow users to create up to five profiles and watch movies, series or documentaries on three devices simultaneously in 4K. Its price ranges from 30 soles.

The mobile plan will let users see the content from their cell phones or tablets in a personal way. Its price is around 20 soles.

What time does The Conjuring 3 premiere by country?

The premiere in Latin American countries will be on June 4. The show is scheduled for the whole day in movie theaters.

Will Conjuring 3 be released in theaters?

Like other productions of Warner Bros, will have its simultaneous launch in theaters, IMAX and HBO Max (by that time the platform will already be available in Latin America).

Synopsis of The Conjuring 3

It reveals a chilling tale of horror, murder and an unknown evil that impressed even the true experts in paranormal investigation, Ed and Lorraine Warren. The film begins with the fight for a child’s soul, takes them beyond anything they have ever seen, and marks the first time in American history that a murder suspect has alleged demonic possession as a defense.

The Conjuring 3 Trailer

On his official YouTube account, Warner Bros. released the trailer for The Warren File: Forced by the Devil, based on the Ed and Lorraine Warren files. We leave you with the first preview of the film.