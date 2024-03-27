Defense says he is confident that the former football player will spend Easter at home; the former athlete was convicted of rape by the Italian courts

The photo of the registration of former football player Robson de Souza, aka Robinho, aged 40, in the Tremembé (SP) penitentiary was released this Wednesday (Mar 27, 2024). He has been in prison since Friday (22nd March). He was sentenced by the Italian courts to 9 years in prison for rape. The image was shared by the news portal g1.

See below:

Robinho's lawyer, José Eduardo Alckmin, said he is confident that he will be able to spend Easter at home.

“He will be arrested unfortunately [na Páscoa] until the Supreme [Tribunal Federal] give the order in the opposite direction […] I am confident, yes, that the Supreme Court will reverse the situation“he told the news portal.

The former player is serving a sentence in Brazil as determined by the STJ (Superior Court of Justice). The defense tried to avoid his arrest. The lawyers filed a request for habeas corpus in the STF (Supreme Federal Court), which was rejected by minister Luiz Fux. Here's the complete (PDF – 259 kB).

THE CASE

In 2017, Robinho was sentenced in the 1st Instance by the Italian Court to 9 years in prison for rape. Investigations indicate that, in 2013, he and 5 friends allegedly got a 23-year-old Albanian girl drunk in a nightclub in Milan, Italy. The young woman would have been gang-raped by the 6.

The Milan Court of Appeal confirmed the conviction in 2020, but as there was an appeal, Robinho remained free and returned to Brazil. In January 2022, the Italian Court of Cassation denied the defense's appeal and he was sentenced to 9 years in prison. As it is the highest body of Italian Justice, there is no possibility of reversing the decision.

Brazil does not extradite its citizens and, therefore, Italy asked that the sentence be served in the country. On Wednesday (20th March), the STJ voted to approve the sentence. The score was not unanimous, ending in 9 to 2 for compliance with the sentence.