Photos show the damaged equipment; images were released by the Brazilian Air Force, which is analyzing the material

THE FAB (Brazilian Air Force) released photos of the 2 black boxes recovered from flight 2283 that crashed in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, on Friday (9.Aug.2024). The equipment arrived in Brasília on the morning of this Saturday (10.Aug.2024).

The recorders are of the CVR (Cockpit Voice Recorder) and FDR (Flight Data Recorder) types. The CVR records radio communications and cabin sounds, such as the pilots’ voices and engine noise, while the FDR monitors parameters such as altitude, speed and direction. The materials are essential to understanding what may have caused the crash of the PS-VPB aircraft of the Voepass company (formerly Passaredo).

The equipment is being evaluated by Cenipa (Air Accident Investigation and Prevention Center), which is investigating the causes of the accident.