Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, President of the Emirates Astronomy Society, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said that “the stars” are the first of the houses of the sun, and the fourth of the houses of the winter season, where the stars of the stars rise at the dawn of January 15, and they are 8 stars.

According to weather experts, this phenomenon means severe cold, and heavy rain, for a period of 13 days.

It is from the third destiny in the sign of Sagittarius, and it includes two slightly distorted rectangles, which the Arabs in the past called the eastern rectangle as “the outgoing ostrich”, and the western rectangle as “the incoming ostrich”.

And imagine it in the form of ostriches going and going to drink water from the Galaxy River. Four of them come back to the Galaxy River, they are called the incoming ostriches, and four of them leave the Galaxy River, which is the outgoing ostriches.

The first status is from the houses of the “Shabt” period, which means its severe cold, and it is known to the public as “First February”, in which the cold of Az-Ziraq is called this because the bodies are blue from the severity of the cold, and it is called “the cold of the ventricles”, meaning the belly and middle of the cold.

In this climate, only a few plants that love the cold weather, such as some grains, are planted in it.

Al-Jarwan said: “After the end of the cold, male date palm pollen begins to appear, as does the process of spicing, which is the removal of sharp thorns from palm trees to facilitate the following successive processes, from sprouting to dementia of wet and sard.”