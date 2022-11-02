EL PAÍS exclusively presents the third chapter of the second season of the series EL TEMA, an audiovisual project by the production company La Corriente del Golfo, founded by internationally renowned Mexican actors Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna. This episode focuses on energy, which the capital of Mexico uses in exorbitant amounts to function, and whose consequences are seen beyond the limits of the city itself.

“Where does this energy come from that doesn’t run out? Who pays for it? What is the cost of a city addicted to energy?” Are some of the questions that García asks himself at the beginning of this chapter, and that are answered throughout the piece thanks to the interaction with experts, activists and people who have managed to transform their community and create a new model of creating and consuming energy. The path that runs through the outskirts of the city is done together with Yásnaya Aguilar, writer, linguist, translator, researcher and activist of the Mixe indigenous group.

