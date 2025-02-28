See the Duero 300 meters high: the most impressive viewpoint in Spain

His views are unpayable. Because contemplating the Duero from A privileged balcony 300 meters high is a whole luxury for any outdoor loverphotography or, simply, the feeling of feeling small before Mother Nature. You just need to reach the one known as Mirador del Fraile.

It is a metal platform installed in 2021 but open to the general public in 2022, once permanent security tests were done. And it is true that security is more than insured, since During the first year and a half of opening this balcony up to 171,000 people dared to fight vertigo.

The railing is installed in the area of ​​the Arribes del Duero, in the Salamanca town of Aldeadávila de la Ribera and is maintained railway thanks to the logistical and economic support of the town hall of the town and the Junta de Castilla y León. Until 2021 it was already known as A good place to observe the place, which includes, in addition to the Duero, a reservoir, a dam, a cannon … and Portugal, which can be seen in the background. But from that year the security and the number of visitors are much greater.

12.8 meters to enjoy

The one of the Arribes del Duero is, by the way, a natural park. It is a privileged space of varied fauna and flora and that is formed not only by the Duero, but also by the Huebra, Tormes, Camaces and Uces rivers.

The views, therefore, that can be enjoyed from the friar viewpoint are majestic and leave more a breathless visitor. Specifically There are 12.8 meters in cantileverthat is, just over a dozen meters with nothing under the platform, which is made of steel. It is protected by metal railings and One of the most grateful surprises for those who visit it is that it is a viewpoint made of transparent glass floorto be able to enjoy the views even more.

The last kilometer before arriving at the viewpoint you have to do it on foot but say those who visit it that does not require great physical effort. There are therefore no cars that may appear in our ‘selfies’, Only 25 people are allowed at once and it is prohibited from flying drones. Everything, in favor of nature.