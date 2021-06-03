To the joy of fans, the Warrens are back in The Conjuring 3: The Devil Who Made It Do It. The feature film will again have the participation of Patrick Wilson (Edward Warren) and Vera farmiga (Lorraine Warren), who will immerse themselves in a terrifying case from real life.

Given the expectations for what will happen, we mention all the details about the premiere of The Conjuring 3.

When will The Conjuring 3 be released?

The production planned to release the film worldwide on September 11, 2020; However, due to the expansion of the coronavirus and the new sanitary measures, it changed its date to June 4, 2021 .

Where to watch The Conjuring 3 online?

There is no news about his departure in streaming. However, there are two packages that HBO MAX offers you to see the third installment of The Conjuring. The standard plan It will allow users to create up to five profiles and watch movies, series or documentaries on three devices simultaneously in 4K. Its price is set at 30 soles.

The mobile plan will let users see the content from their cell phones or tablets in a personal way. Its price is around 20 soles.

The Conjuring 3 – Trailer

How to watch the movie The Conjuring 3 for free?

HBO MAX will also offer a seven-day trial period that you can cancel after that time. This is how you will have the possibility of watch the feature film for free and, whenever you want, by purchasing a three-month or one-year subscription.

What will we see in The Conjuring 3?

The film brings us back to the Warrens, who this time will meet Arne johnson, man accused of murder who alleged in court to have been possessed by an evil entity. The story, inspired by a real case, will be set in 1981 and will describe the judicial repercussions for an event of demonic possession.