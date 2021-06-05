When is The Conjuring 3 released?

The spell 3: the devil made me do it has been released today, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Latin America. The film was scheduled to arrive worldwide on September 11, 2020, but was affected due to the pandemic of the COVID-19.

Where to see the full movie of The Conjuring 3?

If you are in Latin America, you can enjoy The Conjuring 3 in countries where movie theaters are accessible to the public. In the same way, as has happened with other tapes of Warner Bros. What Wonder Woman 1984, the feature film will hit streaming screens via HBO Max.

The Conjuring 3: Trailer

In case you have not yet seen the disturbing trailer of the feature film, we leave it here:

The Conjuring 3: Synopsis

The official synopsis of the film explains the following: “Conjuration 3: The Devil Made Me Do It will show a chilling tale of horror, murder and an unknown evil that shocked even seasoned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in real life. This is one of the most sensational cases in his archives “ .

How to see El conjuro 3 in Mexico?

Since Wednesday, June 2, El conjuro 3 is part of the movie theaters in Mexico, in addition to other chains in the field. At the moment, that is the only means by which the tape can be enjoyed legally, since it has not yet reached streaming platforms.

Horror fans await his arrival on June 29, the day on which HBO Max It will enable its service for all of Latin America. We will have to wait for the official confirmation.

How to see The Conjuring 3 in the United States?

In the United States, The Conjuring 3 is now available in both theaters and HBO Max. The premiere has been simultaneously, so that all those who reside in that country have both options to enjoy the feature film.

When will El conjuro 3 be seen in Latin America?

Despite the fact that today, Friday June 4, the film has been released, in Latin America, only some countries will be able to see the terrifying film in cinemas, because there are still some, such as Peru, where sanitary restrictions do not allow the massive attendance of the public in closed spaces.

The same happens with its premiere by streaming, since it has not been announced that it will be uploaded to any platform officially. As it is a Warner Bros. tape, the most logical thing would be for it to reach HBO Max, but this service will only be available on June 29. For now, we will still have to wait.

The Conjuring 3: Characters

Lorraine

Ed warren

Judy Warren

Arne cheyenne johnson

Debbie glatzel

David glatzel

Judy Glatzel.

The Conjuring 3: Cast

Vera farmiga as Lorraine

Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren

Serling Jerins as Judy Warren

Ruairi O’Connor as Arne Cheyenne Johnson

Sarah Catherine Hook as Debbie Glatzel

Julian Hilliard as David Glatzel

Charlene amoia What Judy Glatzel.