02/04/2024 – 8:46
A Forbes 2024 list richest in the world includes the names of 69 Brazilians.
At the top of the billionaires is the investor Eduardo Saverin, who was one of the five founders of Facebook. His assets are valued at US$28 billion.
The list continues with Vicky Safra and family (US$20.6 billion) and Jorge Paulo Lemann and family (US$16.4 billion).
Check out the ten biggest billionaires in Brazil below:
1st – Eduardo Saverin: US$ 28 billion
2nd – Vicky Safra and family: US$ 20.6 billion
3rd – Jorge Paulo Lemann and family: US$ 16.4 billion
4th – Marcel Herrmann Telles and family: US$ 10.9 billion
5th – Carlos Alberto Sicupira and family: US$ 8.9 billion
6th – Fernando Roberto Moreira Salles: US$ 7.6 billion
7th – Pedro Moreira Salles: US$ 7.1 billion
8th – André Esteves: US$ 6.6 billion
9th – Alexandre Behring: US$ 6.3 billion
10th – Miguel Krigsner: US$ 5.7 billion
See the full list in this link.
