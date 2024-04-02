From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/04/2024 – 8:46

A Forbes 2024 list richest in the world includes the names of 69 Brazilians.

At the top of the billionaires is the investor Eduardo Saverin, who was one of the five founders of Facebook. His assets are valued at US$28 billion.

The list continues with Vicky Safra and family (US$20.6 billion) and Jorge Paulo Lemann and family (US$16.4 billion).

+ 19-year-old Brazilian woman is youngest billionaire in the world on Forbes list

+ The 10 richest people in the world in April, according to Forbes

Check out the ten biggest billionaires in Brazil below:

1st – Eduardo Saverin: US$ 28 billion

2nd – Vicky Safra and family: US$ 20.6 billion

3rd – Jorge Paulo Lemann and family: US$ 16.4 billion

4th – Marcel Herrmann Telles and family: US$ 10.9 billion

5th – Carlos Alberto Sicupira and family: US$ 8.9 billion

6th – Fernando Roberto Moreira Salles: US$ 7.6 billion

7th – Pedro Moreira Salles: US$ 7.1 billion

8th – André Esteves: US$ 6.6 billion

9th – Alexandre Behring: US$ 6.3 billion

10th – Miguel Krigsner: US$ 5.7 billion

See the full list in this link.