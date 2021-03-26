THE latest COVID-19 new case figures in the Valencian Community have gone up today (March 26) based on both week-to-week numbers as well as yesterday’s total.

Hospitalizations are continuing to fall and the number of people in ICUs is set to drop below a hundred.

It’s been a week where specific trends have been difficult to pin down over daily COVID-19 rates with the picture see-sawing over the last five days.

Today’s figures from the regional health ministry declared 190 new positive cases, compared to 154 a week ago, but 120 down on the March 12 total.

Yesterday’s total was just 90 infections which was a big fall on a week-to-week basis and similar to Tuesday, while Wednesday’s figures lurched in the opposite direction.

Ten additional deaths were reported compared to 18 yesterday which means that the pandemic death toll in the Valencian Community now stands at 7,117.

In a week where falls in hospital admissions have slowed down to a trickle, the latest figure produced the biggest fall of the week by 22 cases over 24 hours leading to a total of 450 hospitalizations.

There was good news as well over intensive care numbers which are now 100, a drop of nine on yesterday’s total.

11 new outbreaks have been reported in the Valencian Community since yesterday with the largest being in Benicassim with ten cases.