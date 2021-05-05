The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque documented the shrine of the Prophet Ibrahim, peace be upon him, with rare and modern images with the latest imaging techniques.

The Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Affairs, through its official account on “Twitter”, said that the religious teacher is a square and in the middle of it is the footprints of the Prophet Abraham – peace be upon him – which are two oval-shaped holes between white, black and yellowish.

Read also .. Saudi Arabia will issue decisions regarding Hajj

The stone is 50 cm in width, length and height, and is located in front of the Kaaba Gate 10-11 meters from the east of the Kaaba, in the part heading towards Safa and Marwah.