The Rajasthan Royals team came under pressure after chasing a huge target of 224 runs against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. After 17 overs, his score was 173 at the loss of 3 wickets and his set batsman Sanju Samson (85) returned to the pavilion after losing his wicket under increasing pressure.Rahul Tewatiya was at the crease and new batsman Robin Uthappa came on the non-strike end with him. The Royals’ hopes looked to be dipping from here as Tewatia, who scored 17 off 23 balls, struggled to score runs. So far he had barely got the same six roots.

West Indies bowler Sheldon Cottrell came out to throw the 18th over. Tewatiya did not want to return to the team as a villain, so he decided to spread some magic.



See – Sheldon Cottrell’s condition of this over

Cottrell’s first ball- Small ball on the leg side – Teotia rotated backward square six using the speed of the ball!

Second Ball Then the same ball was just in the direction of a little stump. It has no effect on Teotia. He turned again in the same direction, this time off the field on the road. Second six!

Third ball Full line ball this time but in the reach of Teotia. He lifted in the direction of long off. Six! Six’s hat-trick in this over.



Fourth ball This time the low full toss ball was gifted to Teotia after three sixes. He accepted the gift and sent it over mid-wicket, straight out of the boundary line. 6 runs! Fourth consecutive six over over!

5th ball- Oh, is that so! This time Bolar’s effort brought some color. Teotia missed no run. Dot ball.

Sixth Ball Six once again! This time a slow ball attempt. Teotia sensed and sent the ball once again over the mid-wicket area … 5th over six. Total 30 runs from it. The Royals team back in the match. Now only 21 runs are needed in 2 overs.

After this, the Royals team easily took the target from this mountain, despite losing 3 wickets including Teotia in the last 2 overs. The Royals won here with 3 balls to spare.