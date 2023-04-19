To celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Power Rangers”, Netflix will launch “Power Rangers: yesterday, today and always”, a film in which some of the protagonists of the iconic series from the 90s will meet. This reunion promises to be emotional for both fans and actors, since they will see each other again a few months after the death of Jason David Frank. If you want to relive childhood memories with this special, in the following lines we leave you the complete guide.

When is “Power Rangers: Yesterday, Today and Forever” coming out on Netflix?

“Power Rangers: Yesterday, Today and Forever” will be available on Netflix starting Wednesday, April 19.

What time can you see “Power Rangers: Yesterday, Today and Forever” on Netflix?

If you live in Peru, “Power Rangers: yesterday, today and forever” It can be seen in Peru from 2:00 a.m. Next, we leave you more schedules, according to countries:

Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador: 2.00 am

Venezuela, Paraguay, Bolivia: 3.00 am

Chile, Argentina, Uruguay: 4.00 am

What is “Power Rangers: Yesterday, Today and Forever” about?

This indicates the official synopsis: “Thirty years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team faces a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called once again to be the heroes the world needs.

“This 30th anniversary special is inspired by the franchise’s legendary mantra ‘Once a Ranger, always a Ranger,’ meaning once you become a part of the Ranger family, you’re always welcome back.”

“Power Rangers” will not include the presence of Jason David Frank, since he could not record his participation for the special. Photo: Netflix

Who will be in “Power Rangers: Yesterday, Today and Forever”?

David Yost (first Blue Ranger, Billy Cranston)

Walter E. Jones (first Black Ranger, Zack Taylor)

Barbara Goodson (voiced by Rita Repulsa)

Catherine Sutherland (second Pink Ranger, Katherine ‘Kat’ Hillard)

Steve Cardenas (second Red Ranger, Rocky DeSantos)

Karan Ashley (second Yellow Ranger, Aisha Campbell)

Johnny Yong Bosch (second Black Ranger, Adam Park).

