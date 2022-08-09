Former president has contested elections since 1982, and this year he contests for the Planalto Palace for the 7th time

The media have evolved and posters are now less prominent in political campaigns. In the past, however, they served both to win votes and to mobilize supporters. O Power 360 reproduces posters of past campaigns of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN).

Counting 2018, when he was registered as a candidate but was arrested and did not run by decision of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), this will be the 7th candidacy of the PT to the Planalto Palace. No one has run for president so many times since the end of the Estado Novo in 1945.

In addition, the PT had already been a candidate for governor and deputy. Lula has contested elections for 40 years, since 1982.

The report found the material in the collection of the Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center, Perseus Abramo Foundation, linked to PT. The entity authorized the reproduction of the images.

1982: governor

The 1st time Lula ran as a candidate was in 1982. He ran for government of the State of São Paulo under the slogan “worker votes for worker”. It came in 4th, with 1.1 million votes. The winner was André Franco Montoro (PMDB).

See the Lulista posters from that election below:



Perseu Abramo Collection/Foundation

1986: Constituent Assembly

The 2nd election in which Lula ran was in 1986. He was elected deputy for the National Constituent Assembly, which drafted the 1988 Constitution. The country had just emerged from the military dictatorship (1964-1985). See the posters below:



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation 1986 poster mixes image of Lula and PT’s red star for 1986 election



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation Lula’s 1986 campaign poster for deputy preaches “workers in Congress”



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation Image of Lula giving a speech is reproduced on a poster promoting his candidacy for deputy in 1986

1989: “Lula there”

The 1989 election was the first in which Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ran for President of the Republic. He went to the 2nd round, but lost to Fernando Collor de Mello. That year, the jingle “Lula lá” was released, redesigned for the 2022 competition.

The 1989 campaign is the one that had the most posters located by the Power 360 in the archive of the Sérgio Buarque de Holanda Center. See images:



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation Lulista poster promotes car raffle to pay for 1989 presidential campaign



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation Lula’s 1989 campaign asked supporters to deposit money into an account at Banco do Brasil



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation Lula’s fundraising posters in 1989 had the motto “this is your business”



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation In 1989, a poster publicized a football game between PT members and artists such as Chico Buarque



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation Lula supporters were invited to “walk against famine” with the then candidate in 1989



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation Lula supporters invite voters to an event with the then presidential candidate in favor of state-owned companies and public service in 1989



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation Lula’s 1989 campaign defended the right to strike on a poster with a negative image of a police officer



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation PT campaign says in 1989 poster that Lula is the solution to fight corruption



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation 1989 poster compares PT to effervescent remedy against corruption



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation Lula’s campaign in 1989 defended free public education in a poster



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation In 1989, Lula campaigned for young people to get voter registration, as he did in 2022



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation The first time he ran for the Planalto, Lula preached the suspension of the payment of the foreign debt; the agenda was abandoned in the following decades



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation 1989 poster publicizes image of Lula with campaign slogans and agenda



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation Lula’s 1989 poster states that “Brazil will change its face”



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation Lulistas announce the launch of the Frente Brasil Popular in 1989



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation Pro-Lula poster from 1989 has a stylized drawing of the then candidate and the map of Brazil



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation “A new Brazil is being painted”, says pro-Lula poster in 1989



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation Poster publicizes pro-Lula June party in 1989



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation Poster publicizes “witches party” for Lula in 1989



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation Poster of pro-Lula women promotes party in 1989



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation PT promotes party at Circo Voador, in Rio de Janeiro, with Lula in 1989



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation Pro-Lula group promotes party with live music in 1989



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation Lulista poster publicizes “dragging party” in 1989



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation “For the Brazil that we want”, says lulista poster in 1989



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation Poster announces Lula’s rally in Rio de Janeiro with Leonel Brizola in 1989

1994: defeat to FHC

In 1994, Lula was the main opponent of Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB), which was elected in the 1st round. See the election posters below:



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation Lula’s 1994 campaign poster speaks of “no children out of school”



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation PT advocates agrarian reform in a pro-Lula poster in 1994

1998: new defeat

In 1998, Lula was again defeated by FHC in the presidential election. The report found only 1 poster about this election: