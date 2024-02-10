National president of PL, the largest opposition party, had been imprisoned in Brasília since Thursday (8.Feb.2024)

The president of PL, the former president's party Jair Bolsonaro, Valdemar Costa Neto, left the superintendence of the PF (Federal Police), in Brasília, on Saturday night (10.Feb.2024). The politician had been in prison since Thursday (Feb 8).

I see photos of the moment Valdemar leaves the PF:

Valdemar was arrested for illegal possession of weapons on Thursday (Feb 8) and was detained at the Federal Police superintendence, in Brasília. According to the defense, the weapon had been in the family's property for a long time and, in 2015, was legally transferred to his son – having been “forgotten” at the residence of the person being investigated. The registration had expired.

Watch (2min25s):

The departure comes after a decision by the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes, who decided to accept an opinion from the PGR (Attorney General's Office) in favor of parole due to the politician's age, which is 74 years old.

“Despite the requirements for preventive detention being present, some specific circumstances must be analyzed, since the person under investigation is elderly, aged 74 (seventy-four) years old, and would not have committed the crimes with violence or serious threat, having been the objects found inside his residence, when executing a search and seizure warrant.”, stated the minister. Here's the complete of the decision (PDF – 196 kB).