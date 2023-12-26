The former president will stay in Villas Taturé, which belongs to former Tourism Minister Gilson Machado; location is in Alagoas

O ex-president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will spend the New Year at the inn of his former Minister of Tourism Gilson Machado, in São Miguel dos Milagres, north coast of Alagoas. He embarked from Brasília towards the location this Tuesday (Dec 26, 2023). Made a connection in São Paulo.

See photos of the Villas Taturé guesthouse:

The inn is called Villas Taturé and, according to the location website, a 4-day package in the deluxe suite for two people costs R$13,500. Bolsonaro should not pay for accommodation on site.

In January, the former president will be on vacation for two weeks at his home in Angra dos Reis (RJ).