Couple died and more than 300 are homeless; In 24 hours, the city recorded the expected rainfall for the entire month

Internet users and the City of Angra dos Reis shared images of the damage caused by the heavy rains that hit the city in the State of Rio de Janeiro between the night of Friday (8.Dec) and the early hours of this Saturday (9.Dec.2023). The municipality recorded a rainfall of 250 mm in 24 hours – the forecast for the entire month of December –, in addition to flooding caused by high tide. The Bracuí neighborhood was the hardest hit.

According to the Fire Department, the floods caused the death of an elderly couple who were in a private shelter in the Bracuí neighborhood. Another 304 people are homeless, according to the municipal administration.

Angra dos Reis City Hall declared an emergency situation for 180 days due to the damage. During this period, the city is authorized to carry out fundraising campaigns, call on volunteers and authorize Civil Defense agents to enter homes.