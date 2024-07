Trump being removed by security from rally after being shot | Photo: EFE/EPA/DAVID MAXWELL

The assassination attempt on Donald Trump last Saturday (13), during a rally in Pennsylvania, was the first incident of its kind since the episode against then-president and fellow Republican Ronald Reagan in 1981.

This weekend’s action shocked the country and prompted calls for moderation in political rhetoric on the eve of the Republican National Convention, which begins this Monday (15) in Milwaukee, in the state of Wisconsin.

Trump, who was injured in the attack, arrived late Sunday night (14) in Milwaukee, where this week he will be officially nominated as the Republican Party candidate for the November 5 presidential elections.

Before the plane took off, the former president had said on his social media account Truth Social that the incident had made him consider postponing his arrival for the event by two days. However, he later decided that he could not allow a “potential shooter or assassin” to disrupt his schedule, so he opted to arrive in Milwaukee on Sunday.

Images of the attack have been circulating around the world in recent days. Watch some scenes of the moment when Trump is shot in the right ear by the perpetrator of the attack, Thomas Crooks, 20, who acted from the roof of a building with an AR-15 rifle.

Former President and current Republican candidate for the elections Donald Trump at the rally where the attack took place | EFE/EPA/DAVID MAXWELL

After being hit by one of the shots fired, Trump turned to the crowd before leaving the scene. | EFE/EPA/DAVID MAXWELL

Police snipers positioned ahead of former President Trump’s arrival on a rooftop overlooking a campaign rally at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania. | EFE/EPA/DAVID MAXWELL

Trump being removed by security from rally after being shot | EFE/EPA/DAVID MAXWELL