Photographs were taken when the former deputy was admitted to the Bangu 8 jail in Rio de Janeiro
the former deputy Roberto Jefferson was admitted to the Pedrolino Werling de Oliveira Public Prison, known as Bangu 8, in the Gericinó Complex, in Rio de Janeiro, on Monday (24.Oct.2022). He was arrested after shooting and grenade attacking a team of Federal Police on Sunday (23.Oct) in Comendador Levy Gasparian, a city of 8,576 inhabitants that is 140 km from the state capital.
The agents were serving a warrant for Jefferson’s arrest. The order came from STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes. Here’s the intact of the order (191 KB).
Jefferson turned himself in around 7 pm on Sunday (Oct 23), after a new decision by Moraes (read the intact –151 KB) determining compliance with the arrest warrant “regardless of time”. The former deputy had resisted arrest in the morning, fired and threw stun grenades at police officers. The attack left 2 officers injured.
Look photos of Roberto Jefferson taken when the former deputy was admitted to jail:
ROBERTO JEFFERSON CASE
Understand in topics how the former deputy was arrested again and the reactions in politics:
- Jefferson attacks Carmen Lucia – former deputy curse Minister of the STF on 21.Oct.2022 by “censor” the broadcaster Young pan, but wrong reference; the episode he was supposed to refer to had been Carmen’s decision to stop documentary disclosure while criticizing censorship;
- Moraes and Weber react – the president of the TSE speaks in “cowardly aggression”while the president of the STF says that Jefferson’s video is the “expression of the most repulsive misogyny”;
- arrest warrant – Moraes determines that Jefferson be arrested (intact of the request – 191 KB), but the former deputy, who lives in Comendador Levy Gasparian, in RJ, resist and claims that he shot at 4 Federal Police agents;
- Jefferson videos – on her profile on social networks, Jefferson’s daughter, Cristiane Brasil, publishes videos of her father; in them (watch here and here), he reports having fired shots at the PF car;
- Christian Brazil – Jefferson’s daughter’s social media profiles are blocked;
- Bolsonaro react – president condemn swearing of the ex-deputy against the minister Cármen Lúcia to “armed action” against PF agents;
- Lula reacts – says that Jefferson’s attitude “it is not normal” and sympathizes with the 2 wounded agents;
- wounded PF officers – in a statement, the corporation states that the police were injured by “stun grenade shrapnel” released by Jefferson, but that the 2 were attended to and released (see here how was the PF car);
- ex-deputy details attack – in a video that circulates on the networks, Jefferson talks to a police officer and says that he threw two stun grenades at the agents. He reports that a PF agent shot first. The video was recorded inside the former congressman’s house and has the presence of Father Kelmon;
- minister on the way to RJ – Anderson Torres, Minister of Justice, go to RJ by Bolsonaro’s determination; in his profile on social networks, he states that the ministry is committed to “Appease the Crisis”;
- pictures with Jefferson? – Bolsonaro tries to distance himself from the former deputy and says he doesn’t have pictures with himbut have records of at least 4 encounters with the 2 in the Planalto Palace;
- alert at Bolsonaro’s HQ – knowing the negative impact, the campaign run to try to contain the damage the attack on PF agents;
- Arthur Lira reacts – Bolsonaro government ally, mayor says that the attack against PF agents is the “peak of the absurd”;
- political class repudiates Jefferson – names aligned with the current government and the opposition condemn the attack by the ex-deputy;
- Father Kelmon in the area – Bolsonaro’s auxiliary line in the debates, defeated PTB candidate for the Presidency visits Jefferson and deliver weapons from the ex-deputy to the PF (watch here);
- new arrest warrant – Moraes determines that Jefferson’s arrest be effected “regardless of time” and that any intervention to “slow up” the warrant will be considered a crime of malfeasance (intact of the order – 151 KB);
- Jefferson surrenders to the PF – moments after the new Moraes warrant was released, the former deputy is taken by the agents;
- bandit! – almost immediately after Jefferson surrenders, Bolsonaro releases video (watch here) and claims that the former deputy acted as a “bandit”;
- squid reacts 2 – in an interview with a podcast, the former president says that Roberto Jefferson is “electoral officer and partner” the current Chief Executive;
- Bolsonaro reacts 2 – in an interview with RecordTVBolsonaro says no “passed cloth” to Jefferson and tries to associate the ex-deputy with Lula by citing Mensalão.
