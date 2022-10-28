Photographs were taken when the former deputy was admitted to the Bangu 8 jail in Rio de Janeiro

the former deputy Roberto Jefferson was admitted to the Pedrolino Werling de Oliveira Public Prison, known as Bangu 8, in the Gericinó Complex, in Rio de Janeiro, on Monday (24.Oct.2022). He was arrested after shooting and grenade attacking a team of Federal Police on Sunday (23.Oct) ​​in Comendador Levy Gasparian, a city of 8,576 inhabitants that is 140 km from the state capital.

The agents were serving a warrant for Jefferson’s arrest. The order came from STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes. Here’s the intact of the order (191 KB).

Jefferson turned himself in around 7 pm on Sunday (Oct 23), after a new decision by Moraes (read the intact –151 KB) determining compliance with the arrest warrant “regardless of time”. The former deputy had resisted arrest in the morning, fired and threw stun grenades at police officers. The attack left 2 officers injured.

Look photos of Roberto Jefferson taken when the former deputy was admitted to jail:



Reproduction Seap-RJ



Reproduction Seap-RJ



Reproduction Seap-RJ

ROBERTO JEFFERSON CASE

Understand in topics how the former deputy was arrested again and the reactions in politics: