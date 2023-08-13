Former head of the PRF was arrested on Wednesday (9.Aug), and dogs are under the care of a friend

The former general director of the PRF (Federal Highway Police) Silvinei Vasques has said he is worried about his 2 dogs that stayed at his house. He was arrested by the Federal Police last Wednesday (9.Aug.2023), in an operation that investigates interference in the 2nd round of the 2022 elections. The animals are being cared for by a friend, in the city of São José (SC). See photos taken by Power360 of the animals:



reproduction